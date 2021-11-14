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The Killer Covid VACCINES explained by Dr. Mikolaj Raszek ( SPIKE PROTEINS DAMAGES DNA LEADING TO CANCERS )
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157 views • November 14, 2021
Dr. Mikolaj Raszek explains how the Covid19 virus, the entire virus in injected into the human body and has the spike protein, can easily enter your cell and alter it's DNA, making you catch other viruses easily plus develop many blood Cancers like Leukemia and Lymphoma quickly which causes many people to suddenly have Cancer.
Always record your family member's activities, facial expressions and speech before you give permission to your corrupt, greedy doctor to inject the dangerous, still experimental gene therapy soft-kill bio-weapon labelled as a Vaccine into your family.
This way when your family member dies or is seriously injured like hundred of thousands of people around the world, you can have a tiny bit of evidence of how that person was normally before they were injected with the poisonous, brain damaging vaccine that injures the body over days, weeks and months after the first covid19 jab.
Some people faint, go into a coma or develop seizures right away after their first inject. Since everyone's health and DNA is different other people may develop the deadly side effect from their Vaccine after a long while, each person is different. But the corrupt CDC only allows death and damage by vaccines to be reported within the first 2 weeks after the jab.
You must remember that the corrupt Vaccine and Drug Companies controlled by the Globalist Elite families such as the Rothschilds and Rockefellers that also control Bill Gates, Dr Fauci and Dr Bonnie Henry, are NOT LIABLE for any Deaths or Injuries caused by their vaccines, meaning you can NOT sue them for any damage cause by the deadly covid19 vaccines promoted by the lying mainstream news or the controlled social media such as the corrupt Fact-Checking sites, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google, Youtube, Reddit, Linkin, Patreon, Twitch, Paypal, Pinterest, SnapChat.
When your child, family member or friend dies or is injured by the experimental vaccine they agreed to have injected into their body, they can report the vaccine side effect leading to the injuries to VAERS ( https://vaers.hhs.gov/ ), the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System. The Vaccine Death or Injuries must be reported right away, do not wait as the CDC only gives a short time window to report or will be ignored.
Canadians can report the Vaccine Death or Injury to https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/
Any possible Vaccine Injury or Death compensation is difficult to obtain as the Vaccine companies are not longer liable, then it is the Tax Payers that will foot the huge payments needed to compensate the people disabled, injured or killed by the Covid19 Vaccines putting great strain on the financial programs of citizens.
If you have fallen for the Covid Lies and Number given by the lying mainstream media and the medical industry to further their agenda to help the Globalist Elites inside the City of London within London to REDUCE WORLD POPULATION numbers, WAKE THE HELL UP
Always record your family member's activities, facial expressions and speech before you give permission to your corrupt, greedy doctor to inject the dangerous, still experimental gene therapy soft-kill bio-weapon labelled as a Vaccine into your family.
This way when your family member dies or is seriously injured like hundred of thousands of people around the world, you can have a tiny bit of evidence of how that person was normally before they were injected with the poisonous, brain damaging vaccine that injures the body over days, weeks and months after the first covid19 jab.
Some people faint, go into a coma or develop seizures right away after their first inject. Since everyone's health and DNA is different other people may develop the deadly side effect from their Vaccine after a long while, each person is different. But the corrupt CDC only allows death and damage by vaccines to be reported within the first 2 weeks after the jab.
You must remember that the corrupt Vaccine and Drug Companies controlled by the Globalist Elite families such as the Rothschilds and Rockefellers that also control Bill Gates, Dr Fauci and Dr Bonnie Henry, are NOT LIABLE for any Deaths or Injuries caused by their vaccines, meaning you can NOT sue them for any damage cause by the deadly covid19 vaccines promoted by the lying mainstream news or the controlled social media such as the corrupt Fact-Checking sites, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google, Youtube, Reddit, Linkin, Patreon, Twitch, Paypal, Pinterest, SnapChat.
When your child, family member or friend dies or is injured by the experimental vaccine they agreed to have injected into their body, they can report the vaccine side effect leading to the injuries to VAERS ( https://vaers.hhs.gov/ ), the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System. The Vaccine Death or Injuries must be reported right away, do not wait as the CDC only gives a short time window to report or will be ignored.
Canadians can report the Vaccine Death or Injury to https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/
Any possible Vaccine Injury or Death compensation is difficult to obtain as the Vaccine companies are not longer liable, then it is the Tax Payers that will foot the huge payments needed to compensate the people disabled, injured or killed by the Covid19 Vaccines putting great strain on the financial programs of citizens.
If you have fallen for the Covid Lies and Number given by the lying mainstream media and the medical industry to further their agenda to help the Globalist Elites inside the City of London within London to REDUCE WORLD POPULATION numbers, WAKE THE HELL UP
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