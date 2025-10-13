© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Cease-Fire Begins - Family Returns To Their Home Ransacked & Destroyed By The Sick Sadistic IDF
شهد تيوب 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Blt2WAELU8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzLvHYE6NkI&t
Oct 10 2025
اتدمرت دارنا في غزة بعوض الله
Our house in Gaza was destroyed
Oct 11 2025
دخلنا دارنا في غزة بدون درج لأول مرة انصدمنا
We entered our house in Gaza without stairs for the first time, we were shocked