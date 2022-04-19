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EXPOSED: They're PLANNING YOUR ENSLAVEMENT In Plain Sight! - Global Covid Summit 2022! - FORCED JABS
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3050 views • April 19, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the forced jabs being planned out by globalists as the 2022 covid summit is planned.
The summit includes the U.S., Germany, Belize, Indonesia and Senegal who plan to meet in the United States shortly to plan how to get "everyone, everywhere" vaccinated.
The failures of the vaccine are apparent, but that's beside the point. If they've already cut billions out of society worldwide and destroyed millions of lives while torturing those who don't wish to get the clot shot, what could possibly be the next step in their agenda leading out of the World Government Summit which recently took place?
It appears at this point they will be going after your money, after your bank account, after your ability to in any way take part in society via social credit. This is one of the biggest moves yet and we haven't even witnessed it as of yet.
If people aren't prepared, they're going to be left behind.
The new system will be brought in via convenience and there will be little escape outside of those who prepared ahead of time. You will be able to get out of being jabbed, but you won't be able to live a comfortable life in regular society. You will be forced off the grid.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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JOIN US At Flote Fest 2022 In Gause, Texas & Save Money On Your Tickets HERE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the forced jabs being planned out by globalists as the 2022 covid summit is planned.
The summit includes the U.S., Germany, Belize, Indonesia and Senegal who plan to meet in the United States shortly to plan how to get "everyone, everywhere" vaccinated.
The failures of the vaccine are apparent, but that's beside the point. If they've already cut billions out of society worldwide and destroyed millions of lives while torturing those who don't wish to get the clot shot, what could possibly be the next step in their agenda leading out of the World Government Summit which recently took place?
It appears at this point they will be going after your money, after your bank account, after your ability to in any way take part in society via social credit. This is one of the biggest moves yet and we haven't even witnessed it as of yet.
If people aren't prepared, they're going to be left behind.
The new system will be brought in via convenience and there will be little escape outside of those who prepared ahead of time. You will be able to get out of being jabbed, but you won't be able to live a comfortable life in regular society. You will be forced off the grid.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
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World Alternative Media
2022
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