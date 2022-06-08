Russia Ukraine WWIII 06/08/2022

Today we take a look at Russia taking aim at NATO in a "sweeping demilitarization" move. NATO countries have been funneling weapons into Ukraine as part of a unified front against Russia. Putin said that anyone who tries to interfere in the special military operation will pay a heavy price. Putin also publicly warned on television that Russia "Will draw the appropriate conclusion and use NEW WEAPONRY, and will strike targets that have not yet been struck".00:00 Driver-less Taxi Service in California04:28 Russia taking Aim at all of NATO07:12 Russia Warns Poland “Mind your Own Business”10:13 The Bear Awakes14:18 Strike Targets that have not yet been struck16:20 China’s Evergrande is now Officially in Default19:58 The Fall of America23:09 New Cold War25:09 Overview of what the Prophecies are SayingVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112