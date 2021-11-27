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Very important election tomorrow in Switzerland
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90 views • November 27, 2021
1. New video from Max Igan. Australia has bought 14 doses per person to cover 2 jabs per year for next 7 years. This will not go away soon.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EeJv1BGEyOqw/
2. Big problem in Israel. This happened live on TV
https://www.brighteon.com/b17db5c4-cdfd-46dc-8d30-bd5c79475428
3. Pedro Acosta, World Champion Motocross Racer Collapses
https://www.brighteon.com/cdcef679-11f3-4c7b-8cfb-5521d4b76515
4. Catherine Austin Fitts - Vaccine certificates will strip you of your property - Message to Swiss people. Vote no november 28
https://www.brighteon.com/724ef0d0-c9a3-444c-81c3-3c469ae27e41
5. Dr. Malone is interviewed by Kristi Leigh: Mass Hypnosis Ushers in Totalitarian Regime
https://www.brighteon.com/4bc65f58-20f5-4b9f-851c-a2ebfd895777
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EeJv1BGEyOqw/
2. Big problem in Israel. This happened live on TV
https://www.brighteon.com/b17db5c4-cdfd-46dc-8d30-bd5c79475428
3. Pedro Acosta, World Champion Motocross Racer Collapses
https://www.brighteon.com/cdcef679-11f3-4c7b-8cfb-5521d4b76515
4. Catherine Austin Fitts - Vaccine certificates will strip you of your property - Message to Swiss people. Vote no november 28
https://www.brighteon.com/724ef0d0-c9a3-444c-81c3-3c469ae27e41
5. Dr. Malone is interviewed by Kristi Leigh: Mass Hypnosis Ushers in Totalitarian Regime
https://www.brighteon.com/4bc65f58-20f5-4b9f-851c-a2ebfd895777
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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