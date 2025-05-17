BIBLE SERIES: WHO'S WHO IN THE BIBLE - PT 6

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The word, Church, does not actually appear in the Bible. When it appears in English translations, it is a mistranslation. KURIOKOS (CHURCH) is NOT EKKLESIA! Similarly the terms teacher, deacon, bishop. These are all actually part and parcel of Mystery, Babylon the Great - and not what our Great Shepherd had in mind.
Download the PDF Transcript here: https://drjustinprock.com/resources-media/sermons