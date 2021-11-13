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The COVID PSYOP: The Elite's Trojan Horse
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101 views • November 13, 2021
Jay Dyer summarizes the writings of the elite during the last century in order to explain their diabolical and undemocratic to bring about a Fascist one-world that they alone will control. This plan involves the promotion of of two things--a political system called "Technocracy" and a religious system called "Scientism." The elite believe that the global implementation of these two systems will soon force humanity to acquiesce to their plans to establish complete control over all of mankind. As you can see, their plans are succeeding.
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