The second night in a row was marked by massive Russian strikes throughout Ukraine. Explosions thundered in a dozen Ukrainian regions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack, clarifying that the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike with high-precision long-range air-based weapons, including Dagger missiles, and kamikaze UAVs on critically important objects of the airfield infrastructure of Ukraine.

Ukrainian sources are trying their best to hide the damage. A lot of targets of the Russian attacks are yet to be revealed. One of them was hard to hide.

At night, Russian Iskander-M missiles destroyed a hotel used for accommodation of the Ukrainian military command and foreign mercenaries in the city of Krivy Rig.

This was the second hotel destroyed by Russian precision strikes in recent days. On August 25, another one came under Russian attack in Kramatorsk. Ukrainian propaganda hid the real losses, claiming the death of foreign journalists and their guards.

The constant strikes on Ukrainian hideouts confirm the increasing effectiveness of Russian reconnaissance in the enemy rear. At the same time, Ukrainian air defenses can no longer protect strategically important military and infrastructure facilities throughout the country, despite the multibillion-dollar aid and constant military supplies from NATO countries.

One of the western gifts was the first batch of F-16 fighters already deployed in Ukraine. Kyiv and the MSM are trying to please their Western audience claiming that the precious aircraft are aimed to support Ukrainian air defense. The aircraft are yet to prove their effectiveness.

According to a number of Ukrainian sources, American F-16 fighters were involved in repelling the massive Russian attack launched on August 26. As a result of yesterday’s Russian strikes dozens of targets were destroyed, including numerous strategic facilities of energy and military infrastructure. Apparently, western aviation, turned out to be ineffective, contrary to the expectations of the Ukrainian command.

F-16s risk to join the list of ‘game changing’ weapons supplied to the war-torn Ukraine from NATO, which already include Javelins, HIMARS MLRS, Patriot air defense systems, Abrams tanks and various other equipment.

While Kyiv is busy, counting the Russian drones and missiles its all-mighty air defense systems intercepted in their dreams, forcing its propaganda machine to stage victories glorifying Western weapons, the Russian army is grinding the Ukrainian defense on the frontlines, together with all the gifts from abroad.

On August 27, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed control of the village of Orlovka in the Pokrovsk direction. The settlement is located near the large Ukrainian stronghold in the town of Novogrodovka. According to preliminary reports by Ukrainian military sources, Ukrainian forces withdrew from the town and the Russian army is already completing the mop up operation there. This victory paves the way for further Russian advances on a wide front.

