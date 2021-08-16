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WARNING!!! - Don't Drink City Water!!! - It Will Vaccinate You!!!
PsionicMetaphysics
PsionicMetaphysics
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853 views • August 16, 2021
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Mini-HAARP Blueprints: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4924645
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Dinosaurs have to be extinct, because if you were being enslaved by Dinosaurs, you'd be in some kind of nightmarish dystopian dictatorship where I'm censored to a single obscure video platform.
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