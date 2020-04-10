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When Food Runs Out - Canadian Prepper
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246 views • April 10, 2020
Canadian Prepper
Uploaded on April 8 2020
#survival #prepping #shortages
In this video I discuss supply chain delays and introduce a new superfood; a long term 25 year shelf life freeze dried smoothie.
Get Arkopia 25 Year Shelf Life smoothies here
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/mountain-house/
Get all Personal Protective Equipment Here
Get personal protective equipment here (Filters, Masks and Hazmat Suits)
http://bit.ly/2v13wnh
QUALITY Emergency Food kits
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/mountain-house/
Survival seeds (Canada)
https://amzn.to/3bX0QHd
Survival Seeds (USA)
https://amzn.to/3b3gWPH
Backup Power Supply
Ecoflow Delta (1800 Watt)
https://amzn.to/2Jle8Rp
Inergy Apex
https://glnk.io/p5q/canadian-prepper
Driveway Alarm
https://amzn.to/3aE5JVa
Sandbags (Home fortification)
https://amzn.to/39oA9JL
Adjustable Security Bar
https://amzn.to/3atZO51
Security Cameras (top of the line)
https://amzn.to/2w1rSOq
Affordable Surveillance System
https://amzn.to/2UpubnO
Ring Cameras
https://amzn.to/3dCRa6q
Imalent Flashlight (supercharged)
https://amzn.to/3bAI74a
Nitecore EDC 4400 Lumen light
https://amzn.to/2vVRVq3
Nightlock Door Barricade
https://amzn.to/2Usv13d
Dummy Cameras
https://amzn.to/2UP1m2W
Cold Steel Trench Hawk
https://amzn.to/2UNb3Pl
Door stop alarms
https://amzn.to/2UIUrsi
Magnetic Door Alarms
https://amzn.to/3dE2uza
Window Security Film
https://amzn.to/34553WN
Uploaded on April 8 2020
#survival #prepping #shortages
In this video I discuss supply chain delays and introduce a new superfood; a long term 25 year shelf life freeze dried smoothie.
Get Arkopia 25 Year Shelf Life smoothies here
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/mountain-house/
Get all Personal Protective Equipment Here
Get personal protective equipment here (Filters, Masks and Hazmat Suits)
http://bit.ly/2v13wnh
QUALITY Emergency Food kits
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/mountain-house/
Survival seeds (Canada)
https://amzn.to/3bX0QHd
Survival Seeds (USA)
https://amzn.to/3b3gWPH
Backup Power Supply
Ecoflow Delta (1800 Watt)
https://amzn.to/2Jle8Rp
Inergy Apex
https://glnk.io/p5q/canadian-prepper
Driveway Alarm
https://amzn.to/3aE5JVa
Sandbags (Home fortification)
https://amzn.to/39oA9JL
Adjustable Security Bar
https://amzn.to/3atZO51
Security Cameras (top of the line)
https://amzn.to/2w1rSOq
Affordable Surveillance System
https://amzn.to/2UpubnO
Ring Cameras
https://amzn.to/3dCRa6q
Imalent Flashlight (supercharged)
https://amzn.to/3bAI74a
Nitecore EDC 4400 Lumen light
https://amzn.to/2vVRVq3
Nightlock Door Barricade
https://amzn.to/2Usv13d
Dummy Cameras
https://amzn.to/2UP1m2W
Cold Steel Trench Hawk
https://amzn.to/2UNb3Pl
Door stop alarms
https://amzn.to/2UIUrsi
Magnetic Door Alarms
https://amzn.to/3dE2uza
Window Security Film
https://amzn.to/34553WN
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