Red Pill Nation Hangout #483
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
4 views • 1 day ago

Red Pill Nation Hangout #483

1. 9:41 Boy Scouts drop DEI after losing 90% of their membership

2. 30:34 Classless demonstration by Leftists when the USA men’s team wins Olympic Gold Medal

3. 49:13 Leftists Freaking out because Larry Ellison (Paramount) is buying DC Comics

4. 1:12:37 Grace Randolph has embarrassing meltdown over a man with Tourette’s syndrome at BAFTA then doubles down

5. 1:21:05 Iran’s President appears to have been killed by the US Government

6. 1:48:41 Chronicles of Narnia might be the next victim of Woke as Barbie Director Greta Gerwig gets director chair


Keywords
newspoliticsculturered pillmanosphere
