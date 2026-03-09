© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #483
1. 9:41 Boy Scouts drop DEI after losing 90% of their membership
2. 30:34 Classless demonstration by Leftists when the USA men’s team wins Olympic Gold Medal
3. 49:13 Leftists Freaking out because Larry Ellison (Paramount) is buying DC Comics
4. 1:12:37 Grace Randolph has embarrassing meltdown over a man with Tourette’s syndrome at BAFTA then doubles down
5. 1:21:05 Iran’s President appears to have been killed by the US Government
6. 1:48:41 Chronicles of Narnia might be the next victim of Woke as Barbie Director Greta Gerwig gets director chair
