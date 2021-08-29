Saturday Night Concert Prayer Michael Beatty

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Bards Fest August 28, 2021
Stay Strong and “Don’t Ring the Bell”
We Win If We Don’t Give Up!
Leah and Michelle
Resistance Chicks
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous! Do not be terrified or dismayed (intimidated), for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9 AMP