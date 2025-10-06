No Nukes, No Accidents: The Mercury Code Behind the Nuclear Lie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if the entire nuclear age was a stage play built on alchemy and language? In this episode, Crow and Jason revisit the crossroads — where myth, media, and Mercury meet. We take apart the nuclear story, Marie Curie’s alchemical origin, and how symbols, numbers, and fear programming were used to shape the modern mind. The archetype of Mercury, the messenger, hides in plain sight across science, war, and entertainment. This is one of the most revealing episodes we’ve ever done, connecting the Cold War, Hollywood, and the occult principles still running the show.
