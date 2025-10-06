BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
No Nukes, No Accidents: The Mercury Code Behind the Nuclear Lie
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
70 views • 1 day ago

What if the entire nuclear age was a stage play built on alchemy and language? In this episode, Crow and Jason revisit the crossroads — where myth, media, and Mercury meet. We take apart the nuclear story, Marie Curie’s alchemical origin, and how symbols, numbers, and fear programming were used to shape the modern mind. The archetype of Mercury, the messenger, hides in plain sight across science, war, and entertainment. This is one of the most revealing episodes we’ve ever done, connecting the Cold War, Hollywood, and the occult principles still running the show.


MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/


BECOME A MEMBER:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


FULL SHOW - EPISODE 400 - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/400-mercury-the-messenger-says-no-nukes-at-crossroads/


FREE NUKE HOAX PLAYLIST:

https://linktr.ee/freenukehoax


FREE JASON LINDGREN PLAYLIST:

https://linktr.ee/freejasonlindgren


MORE LINKS:

https://linktr.ee/crrow777


RECOMMENDED BOOK LIST:

https://linktr.ee/crrow777books

