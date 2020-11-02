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Age of Deceit
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118 views • November 02, 2020
This documentary provides you with a look at the history of ancient mystery schools, exploring the relationship of those teachings to the burgeoning New World Order. Among the many topics this film covers are the fall of mankind, the pre-flood world as Atlantis, the new age movement, theosophy, the fallen angels, UFOs, ETs and abduction cases, demonic possession, channeling, and much much more. This video is a must watch for any Christian who wishes to understand what the New World Order represents, and what the servants of Lucifer have planned for humanity.
My sites...
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My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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