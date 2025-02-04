BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sodom and Gomorrah Have Been Found❗
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
84 views • 3 months ago

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

The biblical sin cities of Sodom and Gomorrah were lost, but now they're found! In fact, they were actually rediscovered decades ago. Yet for some strange reason, no one is talking about it. But why?

Is it an archaeological cover-up because the LGBT community & the leftists who control the scientific & archaeological world are Godless atheists & satanists & want to discredit the Bible? That certainly seems to be the case.

CONTEXT: Sodom & Gomorrah, along with the cities of Admah, Zeboiim, & Zoar (Bela), constituted the five “cities of the plain,” & they are referenced throughout both the Old & New Testaments.

For the record, the Bible does not say that Lot's wife was buried after turning into a pillar of salt; the text in Genesis 19:26 simply states that "she became a pillar of salt" when she looked back at Sodom, indicating that she was transformed into a salt pillar (not a mountain) without any mention of burial afterwards.

Science would tell you that this is a mythical event with no plausible explanation, as humans cannot physically transform into salt. They'd tell you the story is interpreted as a symbolic representation of her attachment to her old life & the consequences of disobedience only. But it is not just that. It's more... It happened!

Science is the study of the world around us. They'ree behind the times & don't entirely know what is possible because scientists are always learning & never accepting God. One thing they would benefit from learning most is that the Bible says in Matthew 19:26 ..."With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible."

Scientists think the concept of a creator who made ALL things is impossible too. But what do they know. Various scriptures in the Bible make it clear that God knows everything.

Isaiah 46:10 declaring the end from the beginning & from ancient times things not yet done, saying, ‘My counsel shall stand, & I will accomplish all my purpose,’

1 John 3:20 in whatever our heart condemns us; for God is greater than our heart & knows all things.

Psalm 139:4 Even before there is a word on my tongue, Behold, O Lord, You know it all.

So, who're you going to believe God & the substantiated evidence presented in this video that proves Him & this story are true, or the devil's advocates in the scientific & archaeological communities whose on bias & hate blinds them to the truth.

Jesus said in John 14:6 ...I am the way, the truth, & the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. He didn't say no man cometh unto the Father, but by SCIENTISTS or ARCHAEOLOGISTS.

SOURCES ⬇️

1. Sodom and Gomorrah PROOF (God leaves EXAMPLE for all GENERATIONS) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLEJ1sZxjA4

2. Ron Wyatt Discoveries [2022] Gomorrah, Red Sea Crossing, Mt Sinai, Noah's Ark, Blood of Christ - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIpvIVLQ2Dk (See the SODOM AND GOMORRAH section of this sourced video link's description to obtain additional sources)

3. Sulfur Balls of Sodom and Gomorrah - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQl4KaRtef8

4. Ron Wyatt discusses Sodom and Gomorrah Discovery- Some Never Before Seen Footage - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60WoM_TlyyE

5. Sodom And Gomorrah - Real Place || Lot's Wife Pillar Of Salt - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxOBWP0gQSI

Keywords
israeldead searon wyattsodom and gomorrah discoverysodom and gomorrah location foundbiblical archaeology sodom and gomorrahbible excavation findingsdiscovering biblical truthsbiblical site explorationmount sodom
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and Country Intro

00:20Lot's Wife

06:51Sodom and Gomorrah Ash and Brimstone Found by Ron Wyatt and Confirmed by Witness #1

25:48Lab Tests on Brimstone

28:10Why Hasn't Anyone Else Identified These Sites as the Remains of Sodom and Gomorrah Before You (Ron Wyatt)?

33:09The Smoking Gun: Dozens of Others Confirm Ron Wyatt's Findings

34:39Witness #2 Ron Wyatt's Son Ronny Wyatt

35:36Witness #3 Timo Shely

37:41Witness #4 Todd M. Fink

38:45Witness #5 David Bass

41:04Witness #6 Joel P. Kramer

52:18Witness #6 Joel P. Kramer Burns One of the Sulfur Balls (Brimstone)

53:37The Wrap Up With More Footage from Witness #3 Timo Shely

56:09Conclusion: The Biblical Account is Substantiated

58:10American Patriots for God and Country Outro

