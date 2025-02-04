Sodom and Gomorrah Have Been Found❗

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

The biblical sin cities of Sodom and Gomorrah were lost, but now they're found! In fact, they were actually rediscovered decades ago. Yet for some strange reason, no one is talking about it. But why?

Is it an archaeological cover-up because the LGBT community & the leftists who control the scientific & archaeological world are Godless atheists & satanists & want to discredit the Bible? That certainly seems to be the case.

CONTEXT: Sodom & Gomorrah, along with the cities of Admah, Zeboiim, & Zoar (Bela), constituted the five “cities of the plain,” & they are referenced throughout both the Old & New Testaments.

For the record, the Bible does not say that Lot's wife was buried after turning into a pillar of salt; the text in Genesis 19:26 simply states that "she became a pillar of salt" when she looked back at Sodom, indicating that she was transformed into a salt pillar (not a mountain) without any mention of burial afterwards.

Science would tell you that this is a mythical event with no plausible explanation, as humans cannot physically transform into salt. They'd tell you the story is interpreted as a symbolic representation of her attachment to her old life & the consequences of disobedience only. But it is not just that. It's more... It happened!

Science is the study of the world around us. They'ree behind the times & don't entirely know what is possible because scientists are always learning & never accepting God. One thing they would benefit from learning most is that the Bible says in Matthew 19:26 ..."With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible."

Scientists think the concept of a creator who made ALL things is impossible too. But what do they know. Various scriptures in the Bible make it clear that God knows everything.

Isaiah 46:10 declaring the end from the beginning & from ancient times things not yet done, saying, ‘My counsel shall stand, & I will accomplish all my purpose,’

1 John 3:20 in whatever our heart condemns us; for God is greater than our heart & knows all things.

Psalm 139:4 Even before there is a word on my tongue, Behold, O Lord, You know it all.

So, who're you going to believe God & the substantiated evidence presented in this video that proves Him & this story are true, or the devil's advocates in the scientific & archaeological communities whose on bias & hate blinds them to the truth.

Jesus said in John 14:6 ...I am the way, the truth, & the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. He didn't say no man cometh unto the Father, but by SCIENTISTS or ARCHAEOLOGISTS.

