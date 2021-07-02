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Web of Lies - KEY WITNESS AGAINST JULIAN ASSANGE SAYS HE LIED! - He Also Embezzled More Than 50K From WIKILEAKS - #FreeAssange - Lee Camp, Redacted Tonight
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41 views • July 02, 2021
Source Article: Key witness in Assange case admits to lies in indictment
https://stundin.is/grein/13627/
His name is, Sigurdur Ingi Thordarson.
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to share information, and videos to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
Redacted Tonight - Lee Camp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6gVqgp8hkI&;ab_channel=RedactedTonight
The key witness in the US case against Julian Assange has admitted in an interview with an Icelandic journalist that he was lying.
~
Full episodes of Redacted Tonight will no longer be available on YouTube. They will be on the free video streaming platform “Portable TV.” All segments of Redacted Tonight will STILL be on YouTube but for the full episodes download the free app at https://www.portable.tv/download.
Full episodes will still be available at RT.com.
~
Watch Lee's newest Stand-Up Comedy Special for free here – https://LeeCampAmerican.com
~
Our videos are heavily suppressed by YouTube and Facebook. Please help us avoid censorship by sharing this if you see fit. And join my email list by texting "REDACTED" to 33-777. It's free and quick. You can also join at LeeCamp.com.
https://stundin.is/grein/13627/
His name is, Sigurdur Ingi Thordarson.
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to share information, and videos to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
Redacted Tonight - Lee Camp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6gVqgp8hkI&;ab_channel=RedactedTonight
The key witness in the US case against Julian Assange has admitted in an interview with an Icelandic journalist that he was lying.
~
Full episodes of Redacted Tonight will no longer be available on YouTube. They will be on the free video streaming platform “Portable TV.” All segments of Redacted Tonight will STILL be on YouTube but for the full episodes download the free app at https://www.portable.tv/download.
Full episodes will still be available at RT.com.
~
Watch Lee's newest Stand-Up Comedy Special for free here – https://LeeCampAmerican.com
~
Our videos are heavily suppressed by YouTube and Facebook. Please help us avoid censorship by sharing this if you see fit. And join my email list by texting "REDACTED" to 33-777. It's free and quick. You can also join at LeeCamp.com.
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