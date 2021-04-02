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"Vaccine" will not give you immunity
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233 views • April 02, 2021
Australian "vaccine passport"
This is the face of someone who is desperate to see family and is willing to do anything for it.
This is the definition of coercion.
While also lacking evidence that a rona-passport or the jab will even prevent infection or the spread of the virus.
This is the face of someone who is desperate to see family and is willing to do anything for it.
This is the definition of coercion.
While also lacking evidence that a rona-passport or the jab will even prevent infection or the spread of the virus.
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