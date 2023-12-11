Create New Account
Ukraine or Bust
TUSOE
Published 20 hours ago

Joe Biden is trying to put the blame for the fall of Ukraine on Republican obstinance on "extreme" border security.  Of course, under Biden border security is a joke.  Seems like he is setting-up a straw man argument to run on in the fall, if he makes it.  Plus Owen Shroyer is out of jail. 

russiaborderwarukrainesecuritylostshroyerprisonreleaseaid

