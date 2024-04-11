Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NATO Is SHOCKED By A New Tactic Of The Russian Army┃Russian Paratroopers Unleash HELL On Chasiv Yar
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago

Senior Western diplomats made this statement immediately after French President Emmanuel Macron once again confirmed his readiness to send French troops to Ukraine. It is the lack of manpower in the ranks of the Ukrainian army that can become the main reason for NATO's entry into direct confrontation with Russia....................

******************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

russian armyrussian paratrooperschasiv yarnew tactic

