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The Plan to Place More On "T" WATCH LIST - US D0J 0FFICIALS TESTIFY On THREAT of D0MESTIC TERR0RISM, 011122
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10 views • January 13, 2022
Rumors of military being trained to come after US citizens and calling them Dom. T'ist.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?517103-1/justice-department-officials-testify-threat-domestic-terrorism
Justice Department Officials Testify on Threat of Domestic Terrorism
The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing focused on the threat of domestic terrorism. Matthew Olsen, assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice’s national security division, and Jill Sanborn, executive assistant director of the FBI’s national security branch testified. Topics included the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.
https://www.aol.com/news/justice-dept-creating-unit-focused-152654110-154055093-161940716.html
January 11, 2022
video called: what are domestic terrorism laws in the u.s.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9JDwe6HUWk&;ab_channel=WashingtonPost
https://www.c-span.org/video/?517103-1/justice-department-officials-testify-threat-domestic-terrorism
Justice Department Officials Testify on Threat of Domestic Terrorism
The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing focused on the threat of domestic terrorism. Matthew Olsen, assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice’s national security division, and Jill Sanborn, executive assistant director of the FBI’s national security branch testified. Topics included the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.
https://www.aol.com/news/justice-dept-creating-unit-focused-152654110-154055093-161940716.html
January 11, 2022
video called: what are domestic terrorism laws in the u.s.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9JDwe6HUWk&;ab_channel=WashingtonPost
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