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We are nowhere closer to a peace deal
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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We are nowhere closer to a peace deal.

Adding More on Pakistan, as a peace broker:

Pakistan to the rescue? Islamabad emerges as potential US-Iran backchannel 

Pakistan is reportedly acting as a mediator in secret negotiations between Iran and the United States and even pitched Islamabad as a potential venue for high-level talks, according to several media reports. 

While Iran publicly denies direct talks, its Foreign Ministry confirmed it "received messages via certain friendly states" conveying the US request for negotiations. 

Here’s why Pakistan is being discussed as a potential peace-broker: 

🔶 Strong ties with Washington. Decades of close military and political cooperation. The current government has cultivated a strong personal relationship with Donald Trump. 

🔶 Deep ties with Tehran. Pakistan is home to the world's second-largest Shia population. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei recently stated he has a "special feeling towards the people of Pakistan."

🔶 Rare neutral status. There are no American bases on Pakistani territory, making it one of the few US allies spared Tehran's missiles and drones.

🔶 High economic stakes. Pakistan receives up to 80% of its oil and 99% of its LNG from the Gulf. Millions of Pakistani citizens work there. A prolonged war would inflict severe economic damage.

🔶 Saudi defense pact. Pakistan signed a mutual defense pact with Saudi Arabia in 2025, putting pressure on Islamabad to prevent a wider conflict.

🔶 Border security. Pakistan shares a 900km border with Iran and fears a refugee influx and spillover of instability if conflict escalates.

🔶 Regional coordination. Pakistan is part of a diplomatic bloc with Turkey and Egypt to bridge the gap between Washington and Tehran


👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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