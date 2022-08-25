We In the Western Countries Think that We are Christians. Jesus Didn't Say It That Way

Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus: https://bit.ly/33WgS1d 24 And when Jesus saw that he was very sorrowful, he said, How hardly shall they that have riches enter into the kingdom of God!





25 For it is easier for a camel to go through a needle's eye, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.





26 And they that heard it said, Who then can be saved?





27 And he said, The things which are impossible with men are possible with God. Luke18:24-27