Former soldier exposes British colonel doing Israel’s dirty work

We spoke to a former British soldier about why Colonel Richard Kemp, a prominent British army officer of the War on Terror era, was recently in Gaza doing propaganda for Israel.
Declassified spoke to defence journalist Joe Glenton, who has been researching Kemp’s ties to Israel, which include raising money for IDF soldiers, being invited to Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites in Gaza, and his longstanding links to pro-Israel advocacy groups.
Mirrored - Declassified UK
