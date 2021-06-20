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Bullhorning Truth At Vaxx Sites & The Actress Who Killed Herself Over "COVID"
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190 views • June 20, 2021
Normally, The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins us on Saturdays, even when she is at protests or other events. Today she was not able to join us and so I was able to speak to several items regarding the "vaccine" sites, as well as the suicide of actress Heidi Ferrer following her alleged 13 months of battling the alleged "Covid." However, I have included video of Kate at the site bullhorning the truth at the following link: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bullhorning-truth-at-vaxx-sites-the-actress-who-killed-herself-over-covid/
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