3/6/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Li Keqiang is nobody to Xi Jinping. Even Wang Qishan and Meng Jianzhu have no idea what type of person Xi is, and they tried to show their loyalty and recommend some people to Xi as their last effort, but to their disappointment, Xi had all of their recommended people arrested in the end.

3/6/2023 文贵盖特：李克强在习近平眼里什么都不是，就连王歧山和孟建柱这些人都不了解习，最后还想表忠心给习推荐人，结果推荐不成反而全被习拿下

