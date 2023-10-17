VIDEO: Gaza “Civilians” Loot Israeli Kibbutz Be’eri During Hamas Massacre

Posted 16October2023 Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian):Footage from Hamas's onslaught on Kibbutz Be'eri on Oct 7 shows how dozens of Palestinians joined the terrorists and looted the community. More than 100 residents were murdered in the attack. Videos via South First Responders.
link to X (formerly Twitter) https://x.com/manniefabian/status/1713865851412140455?s=20
