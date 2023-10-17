Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VIDEO: Gaza “Civilians” Loot Israeli Kibbutz Be’eri During Hamas Massacre
channel image
Jerusalem Cats
927 Subscribers
120 views
Published Yesterday

Posted 16October2023 Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian):Footage from Hamas's onslaught on Kibbutz Be'eri on Oct 7 shows how dozens of Palestinians joined the terrorists and looted the community. More than 100 residents were murdered in the attack. Videos via South First Responders.

link to X (formerly Twitter) https://x.com/manniefabian/status/1713865851412140455?s=20

Keywords
terrorisraelwarpalestinianshamaslootingfarm equipment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket