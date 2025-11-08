12. The Inca - Cities in the Cloud (Part 1 of 2)

Mirrored Content





High up on the craggy peaks of the Urubamba Canyon, a lost city lies wreathed in cloud...





In this episode, we explore the mountains of the Andes, and tell the story of the Inca Empire. Find out how these mountain people built the largest empire in the Western Hemipshere, in one of the toughest terrains on earth. With Inca poetry, Quechuan hymns and authentic Andean instruments, discover the unique culture of the Inca. And find out what happened to bring their society crashing down around them.