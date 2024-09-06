The Destruction Of California

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson Live Tour In Anaheim, CA: Brazil Banning X, The New Russian Hoax & Kamala Harris Scam
* There’s something so poignant about the destruction of a place as beautiful as California.
* Then you talk to leaders like Bobby Kennedy and Vivek Ramaswamy, and you realize there’s hope.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 6 September 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/vivek-tour-rfk
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1832104816832663771