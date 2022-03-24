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My Grandfather Survived The Holocaust and This is His Story.
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4 views • March 24, 2022
Posted 27January2020 Israel Defense Forces:
"To all those who query Israel's right to exist...I say to you in a clear, strong voice: We are here."
We are the IDF. Our purpose is to preserve the State of Israel, to protect its independence, and to stop its enemies from disrupting everyday life for Israel's citizens and residents.
"To all those who query Israel's right to exist...I say to you in a clear, strong voice: We are here."
We are the IDF. Our purpose is to preserve the State of Israel, to protect its independence, and to stop its enemies from disrupting everyday life for Israel's citizens and residents.
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