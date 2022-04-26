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Covid Doublethink & Vax Injury | Episode 9
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2878 views • April 26, 2022
Liberty Man discusses the psychology of “the Party system” outlined in George Orwell’s 1984 and how this framework of mind control is alive and well today. Special guest Angelia Desselle joins the show to share her Pfizer injury story in hopes of warning others about the dangers of vaccines. Paul Wittenberger and Liberty Man discuss the status of the coming third episode of the Covidland mini-series while sharing insight into their journey and struggles with the episode’s creative process.
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