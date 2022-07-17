Dubya Does The Happy Dance With Saddam Hussein🕺💃

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I found this clip of the Monkey King, George Walker Bush and Saddam Hussein, and grabbed a bit of background
The Odysee version habs the best thumbnail: https://i.imgur.com/TTj2GQM.gif
Bad blood: Saddam and Bushes | The Seattle Times - https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/bad-blood-saddam-and-bushes/
Bush the First, Hating Saddam, Selling Him Weapons - CounterPunch.org - https://www.counterpunch.org/2002/09/19/bush-the-first-hating-saddam-selling-him-weapons/
The Perfect Fool: 1990: the Saddam Set-Up (homochristus.blogspot.com) - https://homochristus.blogspot.com/2004/12/1990-saddam-set-up.html