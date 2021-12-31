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Pedophile Ghislaine Maxwell 'faces' life in jail for sex trafficking [31.12.2021]
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160 views • December 31, 2021
Note and Dated Links below: And what about all the oters Pedophile Satanist who's was on Epstein Flight List?
Trump, Obama, Clinton's, Prince Andrew etc etc etc...
Wake the Fuck up people, its all rigged by the satanist...
https://epsteinsblackbook.com/pdfs/black-book-unredacted.pdf
Epstein Flight List: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=epstein+flight+list&;t=h_&ia=web
December 21, 2021 Donald Trump once brought his 11-year-old son Eric onto a flight with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-once-brought-11-195519944.html
https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-eric-trump-private-jet-jeffrey-epstein-ghislaine-maxwell-trial-2021-12?r=US&;IR=T
Dec 21, 2021: 118-page collection of flight records: https://www.insider.com/ghislaine-maxwell-trial-jeffrey-epstein-private-jet-flight-records-revealed-2021-12
Nov 29, 2021, Over 2,000 flight records associated with Epstein
https://www.businessinsider.com/faa-accidentally-released-jeffrey-epsteins-flight-records-2021-10
Jul 9, 2019: Previously revealed to have traveled with Epstein.
https://www.insider.com/famous-people-flown-jeffrey-epsteins-private-plane-lolita-express-2019-7
--
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
--
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell faces a likely "death by incarceration" as a result of her conviction.
Her team is already saying she is going to appeal her conviction Wednesday (December 29) for setting up teenage girls to have sexual encounters with financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Maxwell, 60, was accused of recruiting and grooming four teenagers between 1994 and 2004 for Epstein, her former boyfriend, who killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges of his own.
She was convicted on five of six counts, including one count of sex trafficking. Lawyers for Maxwell, who faces up to 65 years in prison, vowed to appeal.
Read more:
Prince Andrew holed up alone in Windsor after pal Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of sex trafficking & family go skiing
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17181341/prince-andrew-ghislaine-maxwell-sex-trafficking-jeffrey-epstein/
3,097 views Dec 31, 2021
The Sun - 1.82M subscribers
https://youtu.be/Oeo0hduE24U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIzXayRP7-P0ANpq-nD-h5g
Trump, Obama, Clinton's, Prince Andrew etc etc etc...
Wake the Fuck up people, its all rigged by the satanist...
https://epsteinsblackbook.com/pdfs/black-book-unredacted.pdf
Epstein Flight List: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=epstein+flight+list&;t=h_&ia=web
December 21, 2021 Donald Trump once brought his 11-year-old son Eric onto a flight with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-once-brought-11-195519944.html
https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-eric-trump-private-jet-jeffrey-epstein-ghislaine-maxwell-trial-2021-12?r=US&;IR=T
Dec 21, 2021: 118-page collection of flight records: https://www.insider.com/ghislaine-maxwell-trial-jeffrey-epstein-private-jet-flight-records-revealed-2021-12
Nov 29, 2021, Over 2,000 flight records associated with Epstein
https://www.businessinsider.com/faa-accidentally-released-jeffrey-epsteins-flight-records-2021-10
Jul 9, 2019: Previously revealed to have traveled with Epstein.
https://www.insider.com/famous-people-flown-jeffrey-epsteins-private-plane-lolita-express-2019-7
--
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
--
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell faces a likely "death by incarceration" as a result of her conviction.
Her team is already saying she is going to appeal her conviction Wednesday (December 29) for setting up teenage girls to have sexual encounters with financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Maxwell, 60, was accused of recruiting and grooming four teenagers between 1994 and 2004 for Epstein, her former boyfriend, who killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges of his own.
She was convicted on five of six counts, including one count of sex trafficking. Lawyers for Maxwell, who faces up to 65 years in prison, vowed to appeal.
Read more:
Prince Andrew holed up alone in Windsor after pal Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of sex trafficking & family go skiing
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17181341/prince-andrew-ghislaine-maxwell-sex-trafficking-jeffrey-epstein/
3,097 views Dec 31, 2021
The Sun - 1.82M subscribers
https://youtu.be/Oeo0hduE24U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIzXayRP7-P0ANpq-nD-h5g
Keywords
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