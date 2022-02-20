Rats in the Ranks

I was banned from You Tube for one week for "Inappropriate Content". Others got the message, "Online Harassment, Bullying." It's possible Whitney WEBB made a complaint about highlighting her father as a millionaire corporate lawyer property developer in intelligence country, Sarasota, Florida - Richard WEBB IV. Danial Hopsicker made a two part article on Whitney WEBB and Mint Press News and George WEBB managed to convince Hopsicker to take it down, claiming Whitney WEBB'S publisher was Hopsickers publisher. Whitney WEBB is a PUBLIC FIGURE and her father is a VERY public high end corporate lawyer involved in property deals in the tens of millions. Highlighting Whitney WEBB'S behavior, associations and FAMILY CONNECTIONS is NEWSWORTHY and IN THE PUBLIC INTEREST.



George WEBB is a CLOSE associate of NATO/Marine headquarters psychological warfare officer Robert David STEELE. Have you worked it out yet? Robert STEELE is a close associate of Roger STONE. Roger STONE is a close associate of Marine General and owner of Dynology, General James JONES. Robert STEELE worked for the top of the "Cherry" Marines General Al GRAY (Kay Griggs Talks), founder of the Marine Intelligence University and king of the closet homosexual sexual compromise Marines.



I suspect however the ban was more to do with transgender issues. But let us see if Whitney has some pull like Joseph DAVIES, nephew to high level intelligence operative, Skull & Bones, FedEx, Fred Smith.



If we don't clean out the rats, the limited hang outs, the martian child kidnapping claims, flat earth and lizard theories we will all be locked in the Smart Gulags wondering what happened? If we do not see the white nationalist movement for what it is - an Israeli operation designed to keep Jewish Communities in fear, we will never get sincere people together.



The privatized army intelligence data analytic and manipulation companies employ tens of thousands...and no one can work out why we don't get anywhere? Why we are constantly misdirected - encouraged to stay online and NEVER lobby politically or clean up the act and focus on military, policing and intelligence people? We cant work it out?



I will do a full run down on the rats nest. It is VERY "reasonable" speculation that these social network connections are no accident.