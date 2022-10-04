Create New Account
Our Lord When This False Prophet Begins To Change the Prayers of the Mass...Know This is Not of Me!
Published 2 months ago |
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Premiered Sep 27, 2022 Our Lord Jesus to Jennifer on September 17, 2022:


My child, many ask you where are My words, why is your Savior silent? My child, I am where I have always remained — sitting in the silence of the tabernacle, awaiting souls in Adoration. And yet, who comes?


