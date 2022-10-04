Our Lord When This False Prophet Begins To Change the Prayers of the Mass...Know This is Not of Me!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Sep 27, 2022 Our Lord Jesus to Jennifer on September 17, 2022:
My child, many ask you where are My words, why is your Savior silent? My child, I am where I have always remained — sitting in the silence of the tabernacle, awaiting souls in Adoration. And yet, who comes?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2va24u5Urjg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.