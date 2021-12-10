© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Power of Commitments | Live By Heart Today #41
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 10, 2021
LBHT #41 - Dawn and Wendy have a heart to heart about the power of commitment and how it can become a muscle that gets stronger with each commitment we make and keep.
Sometimes we need to draw a line in the sand and really declare it because it can help overcome challenging objectives.
Often we're strong around other people but we're not strong by ourselves and sometimes we're strong by ourselves but we're not strong around other people, so when we declare our commitments there's a benefit to that which keeps us accountable.
Join us as we have an organic heart to heart about the mind, body and soul. Each show is a self-contained mini-discourse that progressively compounds over its Season to support an over-arching topic of Self development.
This show is part of the Season 4 topic: Living Agreements.
Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and Wendy R Wolf, a Professional Transformation Facilitator. Produced and distributed by Retro Earth Studio.
Sometimes we need to draw a line in the sand and really declare it because it can help overcome challenging objectives.
Often we're strong around other people but we're not strong by ourselves and sometimes we're strong by ourselves but we're not strong around other people, so when we declare our commitments there's a benefit to that which keeps us accountable.
Join us as we have an organic heart to heart about the mind, body and soul. Each show is a self-contained mini-discourse that progressively compounds over its Season to support an over-arching topic of Self development.
This show is part of the Season 4 topic: Living Agreements.
Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and Wendy R Wolf, a Professional Transformation Facilitator. Produced and distributed by Retro Earth Studio.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.