The Power of Commitments | Live By Heart Today #41

LBHT #41 - Dawn and Wendy have a heart to heart about the power of commitment and how it can become a muscle that gets stronger with each commitment we make and keep.



Sometimes we need to draw a line in the sand and really declare it because it can help overcome challenging objectives.



Often we're strong around other people but we're not strong by ourselves and sometimes we're strong by ourselves but we're not strong around other people, so when we declare our commitments there's a benefit to that which keeps us accountable.



Join us as we have an organic heart to heart about the mind, body and soul. Each show is a self-contained mini-discourse that progressively compounds over its Season to support an over-arching topic of Self development.



This show is part of the Season 4 topic: Living Agreements.



Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and Wendy R Wolf, a Professional Transformation Facilitator. Produced and distributed by Retro Earth Studio.