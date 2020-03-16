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The Biometric Agenda Exposed
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22 views • March 16, 2020
Here we take a look at the agenda behind biometric identification and the Systems attempt to usher in the antichrist system which will eventually end in the Mark of the Beast. A mark that will be mandatory for buying and selling and if you don't have the mark you will be an outcast and will not be able to buy or sell.
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