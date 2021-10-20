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Empty Shelves? No Problem, WaPo Says Just Lower Your Expectations & CNN Takes Another Beatdown
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180 views • October 20, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Washington post advice to all you deplorables - https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1450410755698958337
CNN gets another beatdown - https://twitter.com/SethDillon/status/1450122319150653442
Bill Gates better be careful showing up in public - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/arrest-bill-gates-vaccine-freedom-fighters-block-gates-from-entering-10-downing-street/
Southwest caves to the pressure, keep it up - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/southwest-caves-scraps-plan-put-unvaccinated-workers-paid-leave-pilots-protest-covid-vax-mandate/
Railroads getting involved now too - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/union-pacific-railroad-files-federal-lawsuit-unions-objections-joe-bidens-forced-vaccines/
Chicago mayor lies about the vaxx - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/18/chicago-mayor-creates-her-own-science-proclaims-vaccinated-people-cannot-carry-covid-19-virus-in-effort-to-rebuke-police-officers/?
Like we know, it's the vaxxed being hospitalized - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/whistleblower-90-of-hospital-admissions-are-vaccinated/
Don't mess with peoples junk food - https://thehighwire.com/news/san-francisco-closes-in-n-out-burger-after-defying-citys-vaccine-rule/
Poland says no migrants, stay home - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/10/16/poland-passes-law-to-turn-away-migrants-at-border-and-build-a-wall/?utm_source=facebook&;utm_medium=social
Someone is organizing these groups - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/report-caravana-madre-95000-migrants-march-mexico-us-starting-saturday/
DHS whistleblower comes forward - https://amgreatness.com/2021/10/18/dhs-insider-blows-the-whistle-on-biden-regime-policies-that-allow-sex-traffickers-and-drug-cartels-to-operate-in-u-s/
Just another day of corrupt insider trading - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fed-chairman-unloaded-millions-in-equities-before-dow-tumble/
Here's what defund the police gets you - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/probably-job-police-driver-easily-gets-away-violently-assaulting-3-nypd-civilian-traffic-enforcement-agents-approached-traffic-accident-video/
Pelosi went last week, now it's Potatoheads turn to get his marching orders - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/biden-meet-commie-pope-rome-push-globalist-minimum-tax/
The left eats itself, no more boston gay pride parade - https://quillette.com/2021/10/13/the-implosion-of-bostons-pride-parade-is-a-sign-of-things-to-come/
Diver finds 900 year old crusader sword - https://www.timesofisrael.com/diver-pulls-900-year-old-crusader-sword-from-seafloor/?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1450312933993418758
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
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Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
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Sources used in video:
Washington post advice to all you deplorables - https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1450410755698958337
CNN gets another beatdown - https://twitter.com/SethDillon/status/1450122319150653442
Bill Gates better be careful showing up in public - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/arrest-bill-gates-vaccine-freedom-fighters-block-gates-from-entering-10-downing-street/
Southwest caves to the pressure, keep it up - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/southwest-caves-scraps-plan-put-unvaccinated-workers-paid-leave-pilots-protest-covid-vax-mandate/
Railroads getting involved now too - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/union-pacific-railroad-files-federal-lawsuit-unions-objections-joe-bidens-forced-vaccines/
Chicago mayor lies about the vaxx - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/18/chicago-mayor-creates-her-own-science-proclaims-vaccinated-people-cannot-carry-covid-19-virus-in-effort-to-rebuke-police-officers/?
Like we know, it's the vaxxed being hospitalized - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/whistleblower-90-of-hospital-admissions-are-vaccinated/
Don't mess with peoples junk food - https://thehighwire.com/news/san-francisco-closes-in-n-out-burger-after-defying-citys-vaccine-rule/
Poland says no migrants, stay home - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/10/16/poland-passes-law-to-turn-away-migrants-at-border-and-build-a-wall/?utm_source=facebook&;utm_medium=social
Someone is organizing these groups - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/report-caravana-madre-95000-migrants-march-mexico-us-starting-saturday/
DHS whistleblower comes forward - https://amgreatness.com/2021/10/18/dhs-insider-blows-the-whistle-on-biden-regime-policies-that-allow-sex-traffickers-and-drug-cartels-to-operate-in-u-s/
Just another day of corrupt insider trading - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fed-chairman-unloaded-millions-in-equities-before-dow-tumble/
Here's what defund the police gets you - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/probably-job-police-driver-easily-gets-away-violently-assaulting-3-nypd-civilian-traffic-enforcement-agents-approached-traffic-accident-video/
Pelosi went last week, now it's Potatoheads turn to get his marching orders - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/biden-meet-commie-pope-rome-push-globalist-minimum-tax/
The left eats itself, no more boston gay pride parade - https://quillette.com/2021/10/13/the-implosion-of-bostons-pride-parade-is-a-sign-of-things-to-come/
Diver finds 900 year old crusader sword - https://www.timesofisrael.com/diver-pulls-900-year-old-crusader-sword-from-seafloor/?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1450312933993418758
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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