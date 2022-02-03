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COVID DEATH JAB - PLANNED GENOCIDE OF CHILDREN IN AUSTRALIA
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411 views • February 03, 2022
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All those who have forced, coerced, intimidated you to take a the jab you did not want must be held accountable for treason, mass murder and crimes against humanity. That includes government, police, fake stream media and anyone else pushing these jabs. You know who you are. If you are a parent and have made your child take these shots, you are also responsible for murder. Are you willing to have that on your conscious for the rest of your life..
All those who have forced, coerced, intimidated you to take a the jab you did not want must be held accountable for treason, mass murder and crimes against humanity. That includes government, police, fake stream media and anyone else pushing these jabs. You know who you are. If you are a parent and have made your child take these shots, you are also responsible for murder. Are you willing to have that on your conscious for the rest of your life..
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