Shirley MacLaine in Out On A Limb - Out of Body Experience

Based on Shirley MacLaine's 1983 book "Out on a Limb" - made into a TV film in 1986. This is a clip from it that depicts her 'out-of-body' experience.

Many people have had such experiences and gone further to explore the spirit realms, such as the "Astral" where the majority of people first dwell when they depart earthly life ('die').

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