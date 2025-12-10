Joe Oltmann Untamed | Kyle Seraphin Exposes Pipe Bomber & Tina Peters’ Solitary Torture | 12.9.25

Four years after bombs were planted at DNC and RNC headquarters on January 5, 2021, the FBI just pinned it on Brian Cole—a reclusive autistic man who doesn’t match the gait, height, or profile. Recovering FBI agent Kyle Seraphin, who ran surveillance one door away from real suspects before being ordered to stand down, says this is a blatant patsy job. Forensic gait analysis shows a 94–98% match to former Capitol Police officer (now CIA) Shauni Kerkhoff; USCP officers walked past the live DNC bomb to poke bushes the bomber sat in 17 hours earlier; cell-phone data was scrubbed, leads were buried. Seraphin pulls no punches: this smells like an inside false flag, and Trump’s own DOJ is now helping seal the coffin.

Right now—literally as this show airs—70-year-old cancer patient and election whistleblower Tina Peters is being marched back into solitary confinement in Colorado’s La Vista prison: 22 hours a day in a filthy cell, lights on 24/7, no yard time, “for her safety.” This comes days after her pardon request landed on President Trump’s desk and Harmeet Dhillon launched a formal investigation into Colorado’s prison system. Seraphin connects the retaliation: the same Dominion images Tina preserved—now corroborated by a Venezuelan general’s confession of foreign election meddling—make her a national-security asset, not a criminal. Yet Colorado’s regime keeps tightening the screws while Judge Varholak shrugs and says “wait your turn.”

Kyle Seraphin—husband, dad, Marine vet, and FBI whistleblower—comes locked and loaded with fresh intel, whistleblower coordination, and a no-compromise call to action. From crashing the White House switchboard to forcing congressional hearings, this is the time to break the silence. The fuse is lit. Listen hard, move fast, or we lose everything.





https://x.com/joeoltmannx





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





https://untamednation.com/





Support the Untamed Sponsors!





#Goldcopartner: Get Up to 10% in Free Silver, untamedgold.com





Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new





Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!





Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Products





Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW





Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help



