January 1, 2026

Breaking news on RT International. 24 people are dead, including one child following a UAV attack by Kiev on a cafe and hotel in the Kherson region. Local hospitals are trying to save the lives of fifty more who are injured. As civilians celebrate New Years across Russia, Ukraine launches close to 170 drones at the country. It comes as Moscow's Defence ministry offers evidence of Kiev's failed attack on Vladimir Putin's residence. As New Year celebrations take off worldwide, president Vladimir Putin praises the bravery of Russian soldiers during his remarks ringing in the arrival of 2026 in the world's largest country.









