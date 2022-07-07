X22 REPORT Ep. 2817b - We Are Witnessing The Destruction Of The Old Guard, Coming Back Soon, Get Ready X22 Report Published July 6, 2022

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2817b - Published July 6, 2022

We Are Witnessing The Destruction Of The Old Guard, Coming Back Soon, Get Ready

The [DS] is in trouble, the patriots set a plan in motion and they cannot stop it, it is destroying their entire agenda. The people are seeing who the tyrants truly are and there is no escape from this. We are witnessing the destruction of the old guard and the [DS] is actually doing it to themselves. Trump sends a message that his plane is almost ready to come back, maybe in the fall of 2022 or sooner.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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