Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(10 October 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled two attacks by AFU units near Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, AFU manpower and hardware have been hit close to Kurdyumovka and Andreevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 165 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with helicopters and artillery, repelled two attacks by assault detachments of the 127th Territorial Defence Brigade near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region) and inflicted a fire defeat on Ukrainian units of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade close to Novomikhailovka, Nikolskoye and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic)..

▫️The enemy losses were up to 200 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, two motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️In addition, one field ammunition depot of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade has been destroyed near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters and artillery, two attacks by assault groups of the 12th Special Forces Brigade and the 63rd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU have been repelled south-east of Kuzmino and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, strikes were delivered at clusters of enemy manpower and hardware near Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The AFU losses amounted to more than 60 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, as well as D-30 and D-20 howitzers.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery, have repelled four attacks by assault detachments of the 115th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Liman Pervy (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 25 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles have been neutralised.

▫️In the course of counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces, aviation and artillery inflicted a fire defeat on manpower and hardware of 82nd Air Assault and 65th Mechanised Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Rabotino and northwest of Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses amounted to more than 80 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, three pickup trucks, one D-30 howitzer, and one M-46 cannon.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 50 Ukrainian servicemen, and 12 motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 118 areas during the day.

▫️One depot of missile and artillery weapons of Kherson combined group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been destroyed close to Davydov Brod (Kherson region).

▫️Command posts of AFU 67th and 118th mechanised brigades, and 15th Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine have been eliminated close to Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Odarovka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Air defence facilities have destroyed 19 unmanned aerial vehicles near Romanovskoye, Chervonogorka (Zaporozhye region), Kazachyi Lageri, Novaya Kakhovka, and Korsunka (Kherson region).

📊In total, 487 airplanes and 250 helicopters, 7,668 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 12,448 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,161 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,700 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,985 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.