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Be the Bumblebee
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7 views • May 14, 2020
“Aerodynamically, the bumblebee shouldn't be able to fly, but the bumblebee doesn't know that so it goes on flying anyway.” - Mary Kay Ash
Don’t allow others’ beliefs, viewpoints, insecurities to rub off on you...whatever it is you set your mind to, put in the work and do it!
Back to Basics Workout Program:
https://gumroad.com/l/GcNBk
Use Promo Code: QUARANTINE for 50% off!
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
#mindset #bumblebee #fitnessmotivation #fitnesscoach #excellence #nolimits #exercisemotivation
Don’t allow others’ beliefs, viewpoints, insecurities to rub off on you...whatever it is you set your mind to, put in the work and do it!
Back to Basics Workout Program:
https://gumroad.com/l/GcNBk
Use Promo Code: QUARANTINE for 50% off!
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
#mindset #bumblebee #fitnessmotivation #fitnesscoach #excellence #nolimits #exercisemotivation
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