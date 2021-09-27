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THE JEWS ARE CLOTHED WITH THE PHARMACEUTICAL OIL BASED CLOTHING OF ISMAEL'S CURSE...
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81 views • September 27, 2021
Sarah & Avraham became impatient with God's promise to make his descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky. Avraham has an illegitimate child in Ismael and Sarah petitions for him to be cast out of the family of God. Avraham pleads with God who sides with Sarah Baring the Muslims from the nation of heaven. To appease Avraham God Gives Ismael and the 12 tribes that stem from him The Oil causing the clash of the civilizations. Now, this struggle has moved from Arab dominance of the oil industrialized nations use to the poisonous medical pharmaceuticals. The Jews have embraced the pharmaceutical Oil-based poison medicines and this is reflected in the clothing they wear made from Oil instead of according to God's laws of clothing not mixing threads.
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