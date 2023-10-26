Create New Account
Iraqi Protestors - Vowed to Stop any Oil or Gas from Entering Israel through Jordan - Results Seem to be Successful
Published Yesterday

As a result of Iraqi protestors blocking the Iraq-Jordan border crossing in Trebil for multiple days, a huge queue of fuel trucks has amassed in front of the Jordanian border

The Iraqi protestors, who were transported to the border with buses last week, have vowed to stop any oil or gas from entering Israel through Jordan, and they seem to be successful.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

