Iraqi Protestors - Vowed to Stop any Oil or Gas from Entering Israel through Jordan - Results Seem to be Successful

As a result of Iraqi protestors blocking the Iraq-Jordan border crossing in Trebil for multiple days, a huge queue of fuel trucks has amassed in front of the Jordanian border
The Iraqi protestors, who were transported to the border with buses last week, have vowed to stop any oil or gas from entering Israel through Jordan, and they seem to be successful.
