Joana Amaral Diaz - Media Insider on Covid-19 Response

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joana Amaral Diaz is running for European Parliament and was working for a major News outlets in Portugal as political analyst. In this short tnterview she gave Kla.TV her take on the system media's behaviour during the Covid 19 response. A voice that is completely absent in system media and needs to be heard and discussed publicly. Watch and share!