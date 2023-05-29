Symptoms of EMF Overload and the Importance of Natural Grounding According to Gina Paeth

In a world being rocked by poisonous EMF radiation, Gina Paeth is providing a shield of protection for concerned Americans with her company, Redemption Shield. In 2020, Gina was consistently low on energy, and that’s when she realized she was sensitive to EMF radiation. She kick-started Redemption Shield to protect the thousands of other people negatively affected by the radiation waves wreaking havoc on their immune systems. She discusses the symptoms of EMF overload, the importance of natural grounding, and the difference between non-ionizing versus ionizing radio waves. Even pets love being outdoors so they can be grounded from the bombardment of high frequency.
TAKEAWAYS
We can protect ourselves from EMF by managing our own environment in our homes
Today there are more than 400,000 cell towers in the United States
Opt for a pat down at the airport instead of going through the X-ray scanner if you’re sensitive to EMF radiation
Grounding is instrumental in combating radiation, so walk barefoot outside as much as possible
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Redemption Shield Video: https://bit.ly/3nXZSpO
Cell Phones Causing Tumors: https://bit.ly/41RrdYR
Download the Counter Culture Mom App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy
AntennaSearch Website: https://www.antennasearch.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH REDEMPTION SHIELD
Website (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redemptionshield/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redemption-shield/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/redemptionemf
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redemptionshield
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/redemptionshield/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.