Symptoms of EMF Overload and the Importance of Natural Grounding According to Gina Paeth

In a world being rocked by poisonous EMF radiation, Gina Paeth is providing a shield of protection for concerned Americans with her company, Redemption Shield. In 2020, Gina was consistently low on energy, and that’s when she realized she was sensitive to EMF radiation. She kick-started Redemption Shield to protect the thousands of other people negatively affected by the radiation waves wreaking havoc on their immune systems. She discusses the symptoms of EMF overload, the importance of natural grounding, and the difference between non-ionizing versus ionizing radio waves. Even pets love being outdoors so they can be grounded from the bombardment of high frequency.







We can protect ourselves from EMF by managing our own environment in our homes





Today there are more than 400,000 cell towers in the United States





Opt for a pat down at the airport instead of going through the X-ray scanner if you’re sensitive to EMF radiation





Grounding is instrumental in combating radiation, so walk barefoot outside as much as possible







