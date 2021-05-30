© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palmer Canyon Road: An Afternoon Adventure
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • May 30, 2021
This video is a collection of photographs that I took during an afternoon adventure driving on Palmer Canyon Road in Platte County, Wyoming. The beautiful landscapes are truly amazing! The route goes Westward through farms and ranches, then it continues through the Laramie Peak Range. I enjoy escaping into the Wyoming wilderness whenever I need a break from the civilized world. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.