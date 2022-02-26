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Now they are after the food supply. Healthry poutry around the world destroyed, Bird Flu?
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121 views • February 26, 2022
Well Mr Kissinger said it; own the food supply, own the world! My guess, death by vaccine quotas, not being fulfilled. We'll just starve the useless eaters to death.
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